The Alexander Isak transfer saga continues | Getty Images

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking to Liverpool World about Alexander Isak’s future

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy believes Alexander Isak would be welcomed with open arms at Anfield if a transfer transpires this summer.

The player’s future took a major twist on Tuesday as he claimed the Magpies had broken promises made to him as he accused them of portraying a misleading narrative over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle responded with their own statement to refute those claims but did not completely shut the door on an exit. The Magpies continue to chase new targets this summer as Isak’s future remains highly uncertain.

Liverpool and Newcastle meet at St James’ Park on Monday night in the Premier League in what promises to be an intense clash, with Isak highly unlikely to appear - for either club.

Isak’s failure to play for the Magpies during this period has seen some Reds fans express hesitation about signing the striker, however Murphy insists most professionals understand the Sweden international wants to better his career.

Danny Murphy says Alexander Isak actions should not worry Liverpool players or fans

“I don't know him, but I've heard he's a great lad, very popular. I think he's a very popular member of the changing room,” Murphy exclusively told Liverpool World via NewBettingSites.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been in clubs where I've been in a position myself where you're trying to get out of the club. Generally, I wouldn't say all players, but generally most players get it and understand it because he is trying to better his football career.

“I know Newcastle fans may not like the sound of that, but going to Liverpool is a step up. I don't think if you're a Liverpool player or a Liverpool fan, it would worry me in the slightest that he is acting this way.

“I mean, some of it's speculation, so we can't say for sure he said X, Y, Z but it says to me a player who desperately wants to be at Liverpool.

“Now, from a Newcastle perspective, you could argue that some players in the group might not like that. The fans certainly don't like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand that because Newcastle did give him the platform. They did bring him to the club to give him the platform to get him to this point, and the fans adore him, so I understand their frustration. I really do.”

‘You have to kick up a stink to get out’

Murphy continued: “But ultimately, sometimes at a football club, and this has been proven through the years really, is you have to kick up a stink to get out. Being passive and nodding your head the whole time isn't always the way to go.

“Now, I'm not condoning saying you wouldn't play, or if he did say that, or he's not willing to play, because I don't think any player should do that. It doesn't help the situation, and it certainly doesn't help your reputation.

“But I do understand his frustration and desire. And also, people forget sometimes with footballers in their twenties that you're generally being advised by other people on how to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And although your instinct might tell you one thing, you tend to go with the advice of the people around you to try and get you the best outcome. You might look back, like I have with my career, I look back on certain situations and think, I wish I'd dealt with that differently.

“But at the time, I was being guided. So, I don't think he's the ogre everyone's making out to be.

“But I do understand Newcastle's frustration. Ultimately, if he does stay at Newcastle, I think he'll be reintegrated into the group. And I think if he goes to Liverpool, he'll be welcomed with open arms because if he goes to Liverpool, he gives the team and the players more chance of winning more trophies.”