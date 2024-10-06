Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister was forced off in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Alexis Mac Allister will reportedly travel to Argentina for further assessment after being forced off in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The Reds midfielder was withdrawn at half-time with a groin issue. Speaking after the victory, head coach Arne Slot said: “He went off because of an injury, but how bad it is is difficult for me to judge in this moment.

"He could have continued playing, like you saw, because it didn't happen one second before half-time, but he felt it a bit too much and he said he didn't think it was good to keep on playing because you never know if you will make it worse.

"Now, what is the exact situation, can he go to Argentina? Can he play over there? That is difficult for me to tell you now. "[It's an issue] in his groin area."

Argentina face matches against Venezuela and Bolivia during the international break. Mac Allister is a key player for La Albiceleste, helping them win the 2022 World Cup and Copa America earlier this year.

It is reported that the former Brighton man will jet off to his homeland and Argentina’s medical team will check if he can play. TycSports reporter Gaston Edul posted on X: “Alexis Mac Allister will not be deregistered today. He will travel to join the Argentine National Team and they will evaluate his condition to play.”

Alisson Becker also suffered an injury against Palace, with the Liverpool goalkeeper suffering a suspected hamstring issue. Slot does not expect Alisson to travel to Brazil for international duty.