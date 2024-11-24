Liverpool makes three changes against Southampton - as new defensive absence from squad confirmed
Arne Slot has made three changes for Liverpool’s clash against Southampton at St Mary’s.
The Reds have the chance to go eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. And after the international break, Slot has made tweaks to his line-up from the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.
One of those is forced, with Trent Alexander-Arnold absent because of a hamstring issue sustained against Villa. Conor Bradley deputises at right-back. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz drop to the bench. Both played twice for Argentina and Colombia respectively and had long trips back to Merseyside from South America.
Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Mac Allister in midfield while Cody Gakpo comes in for Luis Diaz on the left wing.
Harvey Elliott is back on the bench after an almost three-month absence because of a fractured foot. But Kostas Tsimikas is a surprise absence despite featuring in both of Greece’s games during the international break. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain sidelined.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Morton, Diaz.
