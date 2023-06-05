The Reds have all but wrapped up the signing of the World Cup winner.

Liverpool are set to announce the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion this week, according to a huge new update. The Reds have been in hot pursuit of the World Cup winner for some time and now they have all but wrapped up the deal.

Football Insider has reported that Jurgen Klopp and co have made progress in discussing personal terms with Mac Allister and will trigger his release clause as the next step. Liverpool have made it clear that their main priority lies in strengthening their midfield this summer and bringing in the Brighton star will certainly be a strong way to kick off the transfer window.

Ever since they withdrew interest in Jude Bellingham, earlier this year, Liverpool have been on the hunt for alternatives and Mac Allister has always been up there as a potential option. Mason Mount was another high up on Klopp’s list but it looks as though Manchester United are going to snub their rivals of the move.

Mac Allister has enjoyed the season of his career after winning the World Cup with Argentina and helping Brighton qualify for Europa League football. He finished the domestic campaign as the Seagulls’ top scorer with 12 goals and three assists.

What’s more for the Reds, is that it has been reported they will be able to snag Mac Allister for “way less” than his inital reported £65-70 million price tag, according to Fabrizio Romano. This will leave more cash left over than expected for them to recruit more midfielders or expand beyond and sign defensive coverage as well. Klopp is also reportedly on the market for a new centre-back.