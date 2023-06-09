Mac Allister will join an exclusive group of countrymen to wear the famous Red shirt.

Liverpool have secured their first signing of the summer after completing a £35million move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The World Cup winning star has enjoyed a fantastic season for club and country and now he embarks on a new journey on Merseyside that will see him link up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

His 12 goals and three assists in all competitions saw Brighton reach the FA Cup semi-final and qualify for the Europa League thanks to a sixth place finish, in what was a historic year for the club.

Liverpool fans are used to seeing South American stars arrive at Anfield - from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and other countries.

In Mac Allister’s case, the 24-year-old is Argentinian and he joins an exclusive list of just seven players from the country to play at the club.

1 . Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool’s first summer signing was born in east Argentina in Santa Rosa, La Pampa. He has since gone onto make 16 appearances for the national team, including starting in the World Cup final, in which he provided an assist for Angel Di Maria.

2 . Mauricio Pellegrino Born in Leones, Argentina, some fans may not remember his 12-game stint in 2005, but he also went onto become Rafael Benitez’s assistant for two years, which kicked off his managerial career. With most probably recognising him from his time in charge of Southampton in the 2017/18 season.

3 . Emiliano Insua Born in Buenos Aires, the left-back lasted four years at the club between 2007-2011 and represented his country at youth and senior level. He currently plays at Racing Club in Argentina at 34 years of age.

4 . Javier Mascherano The aggressive midfielder was born in South Lorenzo and signed for Liverpool from West Ham in 2007. He was an integral part of midfield alongside Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard and his success at Anfield saw him earn a move to Barcelona in 2010, where he became a key starter.