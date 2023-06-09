Alexis Mac Allister: The last six Argentinians to play for Liverpool - gallery
Mac Allister will join an exclusive group of countrymen to wear the famous Red shirt.
Liverpool have secured their first signing of the summer after completing a £35million move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
The World Cup winning star has enjoyed a fantastic season for club and country and now he embarks on a new journey on Merseyside that will see him link up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker.
His 12 goals and three assists in all competitions saw Brighton reach the FA Cup semi-final and qualify for the Europa League thanks to a sixth place finish, in what was a historic year for the club.
Liverpool fans are used to seeing South American stars arrive at Anfield - from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and other countries.
In Mac Allister’s case, the 24-year-old is Argentinian and he joins an exclusive list of just seven players from the country to play at the club.