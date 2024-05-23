Alexis Mac Allister has hit the ground running at Anfield since he signed last summer from Brighton.

Liverpool’s summer signing Alexis Mac Allister has settled into life at Anfield with ease and he has more than done enough to stake his claim as a regular starter under new manager Arne Slot. The Argentinian first made waves when he signed for the Reds for what is now proving to be a very cost-friendly figure.

Liverpool paid Brighton and Hove Albion £35 million for the the World Cup winner last summer, mere months before they set a new British record for the sale of Moisés Caicedo, who signed for Chelsea in an eye-watering £115 million transfer.

The huge difference between the fees paid for Mac Allister and Caicedo has had Liverpool fans celebrating the ‘bargain’ signing of their new No.10. The 25-year-old has quickly become one of the club’s most reliable midfielders after he joined in the summer as part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield overhaul. Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho were among the five senior midfielders to leave the club, leaving a lot of concerns in the air over how the engine room would look.

Mac Allister contributed seven goals and seven assists across all competitions during the 2023/24 season and even played in his lesser preferred position of defensive midfielder while some teething issues with Wataru Endō were ironed out. To honour his efforts in his debut season at Anfield, Mac Allister has made the shortlist for the Premier League Goal of the Season award.

The midfielder has been nominated for his superb strike against Fulham in Liverpool’s 4-3 home win back in December. He also scooped the Goal of the Month award for his efforts at the time, which helped the Reds bank a hard-fought three points.

Mac Allister is up against some fierce competition for the overall prize. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Bruno Fernandes (Man United), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Alejandro Garnacho (Man United), Oscar Bobb (Man City), Kobbie Mainoo (Man United), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea) and Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) are all in the running for the Premier League Goal of the Season thanks to their sparkling efforts this campaign.

While Mac Allister has been acknowledged for his goal against Fulham, another sensational goal of his has been snubbed. The Argentinian has become more and more comfortable with his ability to score from outside the box after he thumped a rocket of a shot into the back of Sheffield United’s net just last month.

Mac Allister unleashed a monstrous shot to contribute to Liverpool’s 3-1 win over the Blades at Anfield. The Reds have been crying out for a midfielder capable of frequently scoring from distance for some time now and both Mac Allister and fellow summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai definitely have that in their lockers.