Liverpool injury news on Alisson Becker, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns and Giovanni Leoni.

It was little more than a week ago when Liverpool’s treatment room was unoccupied.

Arne Slot had a full complement of players that he could select from for the 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. However, the Reds boss is long enough in the tooth to have known that would not be the case for too long.

It’s seldom that clubs at any level do not have injuries. Now Liverpool’s physios will be hard at work, with several players having fitness concerns.

It has not exactly arrived at the best time following successive defeats and a trip to Chelsea on Saturday. Ahead of the game, here’s a full look at the Liverpool injury list and if any of those sidelined will feature at Stamford Bridge.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper has had problems with his hamstrings in his career and that proved to be the case again. Alisson picked up his issue against Galatasaray and Slot has already confirmed the Brazil international will not be able to play against Chelsea.

Potential return game: Manchester United (H), Sunday 19 October.

Hugo Ekitike - hamstring

The striker was also forced off against Galatasaray when stretching for the ball. Ekitike seemed to think he only had cramp but a scan will need to determine the extent of his issue.

Potential return game: Chelsea (A), Saturday 4 October.

Federico Chiesa - knock

The Italy international was a surprise omission when Liverpool’s travelling squad to face Galatasaray was announced despite being spotted in training. Slot subsequently confirmed that Chiesa had picked up a niggle after coming off the bench to score against Palace. The former Juventus man will need to be assessed.

Potential return game: Chelsea (A), Saturday 4 October.

Jayden Danns - hamstring

The striker may well have been on the bench against Galatasaray but sustained his problem representing the under-21s in a 3-2 loss against Ipswich. Given the nature of his injury, Danns may well be forced to miss at least a week of action.

Potential return: Manchester United (H), Sunday 19 October.

Giovanni Leoni - ACL

The 18-year-old is on the long road of recovery after suffering a devastating blow on his Liverpool debut. The £26 million summer signing from Parma had been so impressive in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup but is now set to be unavailable for around a year.

Potential return: August 2026