Alisson Becker tops incredible goalkeeping Premier League statistic since 2018

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been an incredible signing since joining the club in 2018.

Alisson Becker has been a revelation since joining from Roma in 2018 and now a statistic has been revealed that sees the Brazilian top an impressive list.

Signed for £66.9m in the summer of 2018, he was a world-record transfer for a goalkeeper at the time - a record which was broken within the same window as Chelsea forked out £71.6m for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Liverpool’s underwhelming season, Alisson certainly has a claim to being the club’s player of the season, but his frequent involvement in games has been down to their faltering midfield and defence this season.

With former Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel on Sky Sport’s Monday Night Football last night, there was a focus on goalkeeping statistics and, more specifically, which keepers had the most one-on-one saves prevented across a four-year period (2018-22).

During his time at the club, he’s helped to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup and Club World Championship - and been part of one of Liverpool’s greatest ever sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only has he been part of a great team, he’s more than stepped up to the plate when needed - as all great keepers do - and has pulled off countless famous saves when required.

He sits top of the list - provided by John Harrison at Goalkeeper.com - with +13.1 1v1’s prevented and he sits some distance ahead of second place Lukasz Fabianski, who’s score sits on +8.6.

Also filling out the top six places are Martin Dubravka, Ederson, Emiliano Martinez and Kasper Schmeichel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alisson has played 227 times for Liverpool, conceding 203 goals and registering 100 clean sheets in total - but he also has the unqiue achievement of scoring a goal, as well as providing two assists.

At 30 years of age, Alisson should continue to be at the level of a world-class goalkeeper for years to come and fans will be hoping he stays until the end of his current deal in 2027.

Advertisement