Alisson v Ederson was a debate that surfaced every season for the last eight years with the Liverpool no.1 proving that he is the best.

One position that Liverpool don’t have to worry about is goalkeeper with Alisson Becker continuing to prove that he is one of the world’s best.

The departure of Caoimhin Kelleher for £18m to Brentford made sense given the Ireland no.1 was in the last year of his contract and because Giorgi Mamardashvili had been signed. The big Georgian will have plenty of time to adapt to life at Anfield but has the potential to one day step into the Brazil international’s boots between the sticks.

There might be a debate one day about who should wear the gloves, but that day is some way off in the distance for now. There is another debate that has been put to bed though. Since signing in 2018 there has been an argument about who is the best keeper in the Premier League, an argument that has now been settled.

Alisson v Ederson - Liverpool no.1 comes out on top

At 32-years old, Liverpool are in proverbially safe hands with Alisson as the last line of the defence, a man for the big occasion, rarely has he let Liverpool down since arriving from AS Roma for a record fee of £67m for a goalkeeper.

Jurgen Klopp bought big, but it saved him having to buy twice, much like the thought process behind signing Virgil van Dijk as well as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz this summer.

For the whole length of Alisson’s time in England he has been competing with Man City’s Ederson for who is the best goalkeeper in the country. For much of the time there wasn’t much between the two until last season when it became clear who had the mentality to keep going year, after year.

Without Ederson City don’t win the treble or the Champions League, and yet, just over a year later he is playing in Turkey after completing a £12m transfer to Fenerbahce. The sort of fee that wouldn’t buy a single digit on Alisson’s safest of hands.

What Peter Schmeichel said about Alisson v Ederson

What Ederson’s move also does, is make a mockery of the claims that Peter Schmeichel made last season when he hailed the former City stopper as the best in the league.

“Ederson is fantastic in terms of making big saves and 1v1 situations, Alisson [Becker] struggles a bit with his feet. There are a few mistakes that he would make that you don’t see from Ederson. That’s the only thing [separating them]. Ederson is the best keeper in the Premier League,” the Dane claimed.

“David Raya is coming close now too. He has really impressed me. Once he got established as Arsenal’s number one and that competition situation got out of the way and Aaron Ramsdale left, there was a different aura around him. He’s played well and has kept his team in a few games.

“He’s made some important saves. He has also eradicated all those mistakes that he made from having to be a good footballer. Raya’s mentality gives him that power and not a lot of keepers are doing that.

“What he does there, which is brilliant, is that he comes out in a period of the game where it’s fantastic and there is so many people in front of him. When you come out, you’re looking at the ball and someone might run into him, plus the goal is empty. I don’t like the time-wasting from him, but I thought he always keeps his team in it.”

Comments that haven’t aged well at all. Interestingly though.