Alisson, Konate, Gravenberch: Full Liverpool injury list and potential returns

Liverpool injury news on Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley as the Reds next face Everton.

The international break is over - but Liverpool fans will have to wait a little longer until their team is back in action.

The Reds have no fixture this weekend as they are out of the FA Cup. However, that may be regarded as a positive. The majority of Arne Slot’s players have been representing their respective nations and, therefore, have additional time to recover.

Liverpool are in prime position to claim the Premier League title as they sit 12 points clear at the summit of the table. With nine games remaining, the silverware is very much the Reds’ to lose. But Slot’s side endured a tough week before the international break. They exited the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties before suffering a disappointing 2-1 loss against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

And when Liverpool are back in action, it doesn’t get much easier. They welcome fierce rivals Everton to Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday 2 April. If the Reds drop points then second-placed Arsenal will start to believe they could indeed have a chance of pulling off the impossible.

Slot will want as many of his troops available for the Everton encounter and the rest of Liverpool’s fixtures. With that in mind, here’s a current look at the injury situation, with some players picking up issues while on international duty.

Alisson Becker - concussion

The Liverpool No.1 suffered a head injury during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia last week. As a result, Alisson left international duty to return to Merseyside. But the goalkeeper was following concussion protocol and allayed fears on Instagram. He said: “Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine! Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages.”

Potential return game: Everton (H), Wednesday 2 April.

Ryan Gravenberch - knock

The midfielder was substituted during the Carabao Cup final, although that appeared to be tactical. But after meeting up with the Netherlands squad, he quickly was back at Liverpool because of an issue. The Dutch FA said: “Ryan Gravenberch has left the Oranje’s training camp this evening. The midfielder is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend that prevents him from playing in the matches against Spain. Take care, Ryan!”

Potential return game: Everton (H), Wednesday 2 April.

Ibrahima Konate - knock

The centre-back endured a difficult evening in France’s 2-0 loss to Croatia in the Nations League quarter-final first leg. Konate was subbed at half-time with an issue and was an unused substituted in the return clash as France won on penalties.

Potential return game: Everton (H), Wednesday 2 April.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - ankle

The vice-captain has dominated the headlines in recent days as he edges closer towards a free transfer towards Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold is currently unavailable with an ankle injury that ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final. He’s expected to be back before the end of the season - and it will be interesting how he is greeted by supporters.

Potential return: April

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back’s name has also been in discussions during the international break against the backdrop of the Alexander-Arnold news. Bradley has been absent for more than a month and could not feature for Northern Ireland. Manager Michael O’Neill said that Bradley was working hard to get fit before the end of the campaign but no risks are likely to be taken.

Potential return: April

Joe Gomez - hamstring

The versatile defender is on the comeback trail from surgery he underwent last month. There are hopes that Gomez can return to availability before the end of the campaign.

Potential return: Late April/ May

Tyler Morton - shoulder

The midfielder was forced to have an operation in February. Morton has been a peripheral figure this campaign, playing only six times, and he may play for the under-21s to build fitness when he is given the green light to feature again.

Potential return: N/A