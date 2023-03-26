All 10 VAR decisions involving Liverpool this season including a handful of controversial calls - gallery
Every VAR decision involving Liverpool as the Reds prepare for return to action against Man City
There has been plenty of VAR controversy in the Premier League this season and Liverpool have not been exempt with 10 calls overturned during their matches this season.
Despite Stockley Park getting involved 10 times, there have been plenty of other decisions in which VAR failed to get intervene with, both for and against the Reds this term.
VAR has been involved 88 times in the Premier League this season, with 84 decisions changed while referees have stuck with their on-field calls four times.
Liverpool have seen two goals ruled out by VAR and one given by the video officials. Meanwhile, four goals against Jurgen Klopp’s side have been chalked off after review.
We have looked at the 10 overturned decisions involving Liverpool this term, were these the correct calls? Take a look...