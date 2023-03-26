Every VAR decision involving Liverpool as the Reds prepare for return to action against Man City

There has been plenty of VAR controversy in the Premier League this season and Liverpool have not been exempt with 10 calls overturned during their matches this season.

Despite Stockley Park getting involved 10 times, there have been plenty of other decisions in which VAR failed to get intervene with, both for and against the Reds this term.

VAR has been involved 88 times in the Premier League this season, with 84 decisions changed while referees have stuck with their on-field calls four times.

Liverpool have seen two goals ruled out by VAR and one given by the video officials. Meanwhile, four goals against Jurgen Klopp’s side have been chalked off after review.

We have looked at the 10 overturned decisions involving Liverpool this term, were these the correct calls? Take a look...

1 . Everton 0-0 Liverpool (September 3, 2022) Liverpool picked up a point in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park but only after Conor Coady’s second-half goal was ruled out for offside.

2 . Liverpool 3-3 Brighton (October 1) During the first half of Liverpool’s draw with Brighton at Anfield, Roberto Firmino had a goal awarded by VAR after initially being called offside on the pitch.

3 . Liverpool 1-0 Man City (October 16) Phil Foden had goal ruled out during Liverpool’s win over Man City at Anfield after a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.

4 . Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (October 19) West Ham were awarded a penalty by VAR after a foul by Joe Gomez on Jarrod Bowen. The forward saw his penalty saved as the Reds claimed a narrow win.