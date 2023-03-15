Rafael Benitez knows a thing or two about European comebacks.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has spoken out to help inspire his former club to overturn a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid.

Having masterminded a three-goal comeback in the 2005 Champions League final, the Spaniard knows exactly how to pull off the seemingley impossible in European football - and heading to the home of the reigning champions having lost the first leg 5-2 definitely falls within that realm.

However, Liverpool in the Champions League has always been a compelling story. Time and time again they have produced special occasions on the big stage and Benitez has been reiterating that hope is far from lost heading into this huge clash between two of Europe’s most decorated sides.

Speaking to the Times, Benitez reiterated that ‘All hope is not lost - I should know’ referring to his Liverpool side who overcame a 3-0 deficit to draw 3-3 with AC Milan in the 2005 final in Istanbul before winning the trophy on penalties.

“Will it be very difficult for Liverpool to overturn Real Madrid’s lead and progress in the Champions League? Yes. Will it be impossible? No. Miracles can occur — as we know.”

“Remembering the Champions League final in Istanbul in 2005, my message at half-time was that if we can score the next goal then we would be back in the game. That happened, of course.”

“Liverpool wiped out a three-goal lead and Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan were on the receiving end of a comeback. Now this tie is at “half-time” again, it is Real who have a 5-2 advantage, Carlo is the coach standing in Liverpool’s way once more.

“And, I am pretty sure, Jürgen Klopp’s team-talk will be about the importance of scoring first. The main difference is that now they have 90 minutes to turn the result around and win outright, or take it to extra time. Real have home advantage.

