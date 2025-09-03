'All of a sudden' - Agent gives verdict on Marc Guehi to Liverpool transfer collapse

Crystal Palace pulled the plug on Marc Guehi’s transfer to Liverpool on deadline day.

Marc Guehi’s collapsed transfer to Liverpool was ‘completely unfair’ on the player, according to an agent.

The Reds had a £35 million move for the centre-back pulled at the 11th hour by Crystal Palace. The Eagles had agreed to sell Guehi to Liverpool on deadline day, having lined up Igor Julio as his replacement.

However, Igor instead opted to join West Ham United and despite Guehi having a medical with the Premier League champions, he did not get his switch. It proved a controversial decision from Palace, with Guehi in the final year of his contract and he could now leave for free next summer. Reports suggest that head coach Oliver Glasner threatened to resign from his post if the England international was sold.

After captaining the Selhurst Park side to FA Cup glory last season, Guehi continued to represent the club despite Liverpool’s interest. He scored on the eve of his proposed switch in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa - and faced the Reds at Wembley when the Eagles claimed the Community Shield on penalties.

Palace’s decision means Guehi is denied a chance to play for Arne Slot’s side who are favourites to defend the Premier League and harbour ambitions of winning the Champions League. And Brian Howard, who co-owns Momentum Sports Management, reckons that it is harsh that the 25-year-old has not been allowed to join the Reds.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Portsmouth and Sheffield United midfielder said: “Guehi has been professional; he has been superb. You watched him the other night, he scored a fantastic goal and after the game with the fans. He deserved to get that move. You talk about player power but all of sudden, it looks like manager power. From the reports, I'm not privy to those conversations, [Glasner said if] he's gone, then I'm gone.

“For me, that's completely unfair for someone who has acted so professionally. Not to be allowed on deadline day in a World Cup year, to what looks like Liverpool, who are building something incredible and competing at the top level, I think that's really unfair on the player.”

Palace stance

Glasner had insisted that Palace could not sell Guehi despite his contractual situation. That’s despite chairman Steve Parish admitting that the Eagles may have to reluctantly sell. “He’s so professional and it was clear he would play today,” Glasner said in his post-Villa press conference. “I can say it with clarity, and I said it to the chairman that it’s nothing to do with Oliver Glasner but we need to keep Marc to play a successful season.

“We had a meeting in March where we talked about the situation so again we know how the situation is and we have an agreement that we could sell Marc if we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season to be independent from this situation.

“That was on July 9 (the season started), it’s August 31 and there is no replacement in the building so it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled that means we can’t sell Marc.

“It’s not a wish or gift for Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season. We had a great start and I think our fans deserve to have the best players available. I know if we don’t sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves the club and team, he feels the appreciation and we feel the same from his side. That’s why I have to say we need to keep him.”