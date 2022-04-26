Here is who Liverpool and Man City will face in their final five Premier League fixtures.

Despite a number of tricky fixtures against the likes of Manchester United and Man City themselves, Liverpool have managed to keep up with the defending champions in the race for the title.

With both clubs only having five matches remaining until the winner is crowned, both are eagerly waiting for the other to slip up.

With only one point between them the chase is heating up and the Reds will have to be on the ball for the next month if they are to snatch the title at the death.

But who has the easiest run in on paper? Can Liverpool rely on some familiar faces to help them out against City?

Here are all of the Premier League’s remaining fixtures...

1. Man City - 80 pts Leeds (A) Newcastle (H) West Ham (A) Aston Villa (H) Wolves (A)

2. Liverpool - 79 pts Newcastle (A) Tottenham (H) Aston Villa (A) Wolves (H) Southampton (A)

3. Chelsea - 65 pts Man United (A) Everton (A) Wolves (H) Leeds (A) Leicester (H) Watford (H)

4. Arsenal - 60 pts West Ham (A) Leeds (H) Tottenham (A) Newcastle (A) Everton (H)