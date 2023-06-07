Register
‘Already learning it!’ - Liverpool fans react as AI creates Alexis Mac Allister chant

Fans are reacting to a brilliant chant created by artificial intelligence.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST

Liverpool fans are excited about the prospect of seeing Argentinean World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister star at Anfield next season and now, thanks to artificial intelligence, they’ve already got a chant for him.

Mac Allister is set to sign for a fee around £45m after starring for both club and country in a steller season. In the Premier League, he played an integral role in Brighton’s sixth place finish which secured Europa League football for the Seagulls for the first time.

Thanks to an account called ChatGPT Football Songs, a chant for Mac Allister has gone viral with the video already notching around one million views on Twitter. The video shows the user telling the AI what to generate as he types ‘Come up with a song for Liverpool fans to sing about Alexis Mac Allister (to the tune of a 90’s dance classic)’. What follows next is the generated song, set to ‘Ecuador’ by Sash! - and the final result is extremely catchy.

The lyrics are as follows: “Jurgen said ‘I’ve seen ya, winning with Argentina. I need a centre mid too’ and so he sent a bid through, and now we’ve got Alexis - Alexis is majestic! Mac Allister is magic! He’s Red and it’s fantastic.”

The likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all boast songs from the fans and Mac Allister may have the best one of the lot - all thanks to modern technology.

Related topics:Artificial IntelligenceEuropa LeagueBrightonQatarSocial media