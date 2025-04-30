Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are Premier League champions and the club will be looking to reap the rewards from the commercial benefits.

Liverpool chief commercial officer has revealed that plans are already afoot to ‘maximise’ the club’s Premier League title triumph.

The Reds are basking in the glory of winning the English championship for a 20th time. Last Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur ensured that Arne Slot’s side claimed the silverware. It means that Liverpool moved level on title triumph with Manchester United, although the Anfield outfit have been crowned European champions six times compared to United’s three.

For winning the top flight, Liverpool will bank £176 million in prize money. In addition, the Reds are set to net an additional £2 million from current kit suppliers Nike. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will undoubtedly want to capitalise on the success - and that is the plan.

Ben Latty, the club’s chief commercial officer, told the Financial Times that his department’s role was ‘to generate income to sustainably finance the pursuit of trophies’. Speaking to the publication, Latty said: “We’re already looking to the future and working out how we can best maximise this success [winning the Premier League] to continue our commercial growth and support further on-pitch success.

Liverpool’s accounts for 2023-24 highlighted that commercial revenue surpassed £300 million. The Reds already have deals in place with the likes of AXA, Google Pixel, Carlsberg and Japan Airlines. For pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Liverpool will tour Japan and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the Reds will change kit suppliers from American sportswear brand Nike to German giants Adidas. The new five-year deal is expected to rake in more than £60 million per annum. Adidas already manufacture jerseys for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Arsenal.

FSG run the club in a self-sustainable manner. Any additional income brought in commercially will help Slot’s side when it comes to transfer budgets and funds for player wages. While Liverpool registered a £57 million pre-tax loss in their latest accounts, that was largely down to the fact they were not in the Champions League last season. The Reds were back in Europe’s elite club competition this term so their income will increase vastly.

According to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, Liverpool’s latest title triumph makes them England’s successful club. That is something that the Reds’ commercial department could look to capitalise on.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "It's a massive deal. When you think of the league title and the importance of the league title, you think of the great managers that Liverpool have had in Shankly and Paisley, Kenny Dalglish, Joe Fagan, and at United as well, talking about the importance of your bread and butter being the league title. The accolade of the most successful club, you could debate it, maybe when Manchester United were on 20 titles and obviously Liverpool do have more European Cups but once Liverpool get level with Manchester United, the painful thing to say is that unfortunately the debate is over until Manchester United become successful again and win leagues.

"It should cause real tremors over at Old Trafford, the idea that Liverpool, which is obviously a great football club and now the most successful club and will be after today, in English football, that really should cause heartache and pain. It took a lot to get ahead of Liverpool, they were miles ahead when Sir Alex Ferguson took over."