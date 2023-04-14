An American billionaire who was linked with investing in Liverpool has taken a step closer to sealing a record-breaking takeover deal.

A group led by Josh Harris has reached an agreement in principal to buy NFL team the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion from current owner Dan Snyder, according to Sportico.

Should the purchase go through, it would make it the most expensive takeover of a sports team in history after the Denver Broncos were bought for $4.65 billion in August 2022. Premier League side Chelsea were purchased by a Todd Boehly-led consortium in May 2022 for a deal that will eventually reach £4.25 billion.

Harris had been mooted as someone who could possibly purchase a stake in Liverpool after Fenway Sports Group revealed they were searching for fresh investment last November. Harris and David Blitzer are the founders of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). They both own an 18% stake in Crystal Palace and were in the reckoning to buy Chelsea after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell after being sanctioned by the UK government for links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

HBSE also own NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers and NFL outfit the New Jersey Devils. Blitzer is said to be involved in the deal to buy the Commanders along with basketball legend Magic Johnson and American billionaire Mitchell Rales.

A purchase for the Commanders, you would think, it likely to put paid to Harris and Blitzer becoming involved in Liverpool down the line.