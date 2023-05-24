An American billionaire who has been linked with investing in Liverpool has admitted that he's been looking at further opportunities in football.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) made the decision to place the Reds on the market last November. Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that FSG are seeking fresh investors and not a full sale of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of parties have been linked with becoming involved in Liverpool - with one being Steve Pagliuca.

The 68-year-old is the co-owner of NBA franchise the Boston Celtics and, alongside other investors, purchased a 55% stake of Serie A outfit Atalanta in February 2022.

What's more, Paglicua - who made his fortune through investment firm Bain Capital - expressed interest in buying Chelsea last year when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell after being sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For that reason, Pagliuca has been mooted as someone who could look to become involved in Liverpool. When asked at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit in March, he did not deny potentially investing in the Reds of Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now speaking to Bloomberg's Baystate Business Hour Podcast, Pagliuca revealed he's been seeking fresh football teams to invest in. He said: "I actually, about a year ago, acquired a fantastic football team called Atalanta. It is currently sixth in the table (Atalanta are now fifth) and doing very well - [they are] kind of like the Celtics of Italy. It's a very Celtic-like culture and been a heck of a lot of fun being involved in that. We've seen growth, we're renovating the stadium, seen growth in the ratings and the team is playing very well right now so it's been a lot of fun.

"I met the family that still built the business and owns approximately half so we're having a lot of fun continuing the legacy of Atalanta and building that up.

"Again, the same thing applies. You get all the Atalanta games on Paramount+ right now so there's a big following in the United States. Italian football is booming right now - in the Champions League a few weeks ago three of the eight teams left were Italian teams (Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli).

"The same dynamics are happening there. it's been a little behind the US but the same dynamics are happening in Europe now.

Advertisement

Advertisement