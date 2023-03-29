A Josh Harris-led consortium have reportedly made a bid for the Washington Commanders.

American businessman Josh Harris, linked with investing in Liverpool, is part of a group that has made a bid for NFL team the Washington Commanders.

Harris and Mitchell Rales’ consortium, which includes basketball legend Magic Johnson, has made a $6 billion offer for the Commanders, according to ESPN. Should that bid be accepted by current owner Dan Snyder, it will make the Commanders the most expensive sports team in the world, with NFL rivals the Denver Broncos selling for $4.65 billion last year.

Harris’ company Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) have previously been mooted as a party that could look to purchase a stake in Liverpool. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are seeking investment after it emerged in November that the Reds had been placed on the market. CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs previously reported that HBSE were a ‘genuine’ suitor’ for Liverpool.

Harris and partner David Blitzer both own 18% each in Crystal Palace and were in the reckoning to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich before a Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race in May 2022.

HBSE also own NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL outfit the New Jersey Devils. Bloomberg reports that Blitzer is part of Harris’ group to buy the Commanders.

Principal owner John Henry recently revealed that FSG had identified possible investors for Liverpool.

“While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club,” Henry told the Liverpool Echo.

“That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club.

“Investment in the club is never for the short-term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.