The defender has scored two goals in 18 appearances for far this season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has admitted that talks are afoot with Liverpool about the future of Owen Beck.

The left-back is enjoying a fine season on loan at Dens Park. Beck has made 18 appearances, scoring two goals and recording one assist, with Dundee sitting seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

In addition, Beck has also been called into the Wales senior squad this campaign. After a difficult 2022-23, enduring a difficult spell at Bolton Wanderers, the 21-year-old is now thriving north of the border.

Liverpool have the option to recall Beck, who made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, next month amid Andy Robertson's absence after having shoulder surgery.

However, Docherty is optimistic that Beck won't be heading back to Anfield. Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “We are still in talks just now. Like Mal (Boateng), it is an important stage for these young players. They are getting regular football. They’re also coming up and playing in a prestigious league and getting exposure. They are playing really good teams, against good players at good stadiums.

“There is also the exposure of television and they are all big pluses for the team coming up. They are all thriving. The relationships with all their parent clubs are good. We are in constant consultation to make sure we are looking after their players properly and on top of that.

"Down in England it is Saturday/Tuesday and up here there is more time on the training ground and to develop them. In terms of Owen, we have had him in the gym to develop him physically. It is another factor and you really need to pull on everything to attract this level of player.

“They do or they wouldn’t send them up. So far it has been successful for Dundee FC and we have been really happy with. It is something we are not blasé about. You need to make sure you commit to the parent club and what you promise you deliver. Hopefully, we have been doing that and you see the development of the players. It benefits us but it also has to benefit the parent club.”