Andre Wisdom was attacked by several masked men after he left a house party in the early hours of the morning.

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom admits a piece of him is gone as he reflects on the trauma of being stabbed and attacked by four men in the early hours of the morning while visiting his family in Merseyside five years ago.

Wisdom, who played 22 times for the Reds between 2012 and 2017 while also captaining England at Under-21 level, was attacked by several masked men after attending a house party in June 2020. The incident occurred three years after the defender left Anfield and he was playing for Championship side Derby County at the time.

Hours earlier, Wisdom had played alongside Wayne Rooney in Derby's 2-1 win over Reading in the Championship at an empty Pride Park, a result that left Phillip Cocu's side three points outside the play-off places with seven games left.

Wisdom travelled up north to Liverpool that same evening at a time when lockdown restrictions were still in place and when many public places, including pubs and restaurants were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What happened to Andre Wisdom?

Andre Wisom has openly discussed the brutal events that unfolded in the early hours of 28 June, 2020. "I shouldn't have been there," he says, via BBC Sport, about the house party he attended in Liverpool.

“I should have been at home recovering after the game, but it was lockdown and I was eager to be outside," adds Wisdom, who joined Derby from Liverpool for £4.5m.

"I was leaving the party by myself, walking to my car. I was on the street and there were about five guys, balaclavas and knives. They said: 'Give us your watch.' I said no and a fight started. I didn't have time to run. I should have used my head but pride got in the way.

"Loads of people came out of the party after about five minutes of fighting. The attackers ran off and I was left covered in blood on the street. Everything happened really quickly. I was able to drive home, which was about a 15-20 minute journey. Adrenalin probably kept me going but only when I was home did I realise I'd been stabbed multiple times. I checked my thigh and the muscle was almost hanging out of the wound. That's when I phoned for an ambulance."

Reports from BBC News at the time revealed that Wisdom was stabbed in the head and buttocks as well as his chest and left thigh.

‘My body just wasn't the same’ - Andre Wisdom discusses football comeback

Andre Wisdom was remarkably back in the first team setup at Derby County within three months of the incident occurring. Supporters rallied round the popular defender as he made an 85th-minute substitute appearance in a League Cup tie against Barrow.

After he had been attacked supporters raised thousands of pounds for a huge banner to be displayed inside Pride Park during matches, which read: 'Andre Wisdom: we are a family, we stick together.'

“I got a bit tearful about that," he says, reminiscing.

However, Wisdom, who once lined up alongside Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez among other greats for the Reds, admits he was never the same player after the incident and believes he’s still feeling the effect of those injuries today.

"My body just wasn't the same," he adds. "It was frustrating. I wasn't getting the same output in power and speed. I came back too soon. I was too eager, I wanted to be back in a football environment. I think that was me dealing with the emotion. I didn't want to sit at home and replay all the things that happened."

Wisdom went on to make 40 league and cup appearances for Derby the following season but was released in June 2021 at a time when the Rams were struggling behind the scenes.

The defender spent two years out of the game before joining Warrington Town in the National League North and spent time at Derry City in the League of Ireland. He signed for FC United of Manchester in July 2025 - a club owned by its fans and that currently has 2,000-plus members, including Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and his family.

He refuses to dwell on his life-changing experience five years ago.

"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time," says Wisdom. "It happens everywhere. Thank God I'm good and that I made it through."

Wisdom’s attackers have never been caught.