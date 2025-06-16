Liverpool fans waves huge flags outside of Anfield stadium | Getty Images

The latest news on the transfer front for Liverpool as they oversee a number of significant changes this summer.

Liverpool are edging closer to finalising a deal for Milos Kerkez, who looks set to become a starting part of Arne Slot’s defence next season.

Fabrizio Romano has announced that the Reds have ‘almost’ wrapped up verbal agreements with the left-back, who has made up his mind over moving to Anfield. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert said Kerkez ‘will be the next signing for Liverpool’.

If all goes to plan, the Hungarian will join Jeremie Frimpong in the Reds’ new look backline. The ongoing talks between Liverpool and Kerkez have led to questions over the role Andy Robertson will play next season.

New information has suggested that the 31-year-old could in fact be on the way out of Anfield, with starting football looking unlikely amid the Kerkez latest.

Andy Robertson has ‘already agreed’ to leave Liverpool

Romano dropped a bombshell update on social media that Atletico Madrid have made Robertson their ‘top target’ as they search the market for a new left-back. The transfer expert posted that it will ‘not be an easy deal’, as Liverpool still rate the Scotland international highly, even with the pending arrival of Kerkez.

Journalist Matteo Moretto has corroborated the report from Romano. He also followed up on X with the claim that Liverpool will only name a small asking price for Robertson, who has ‘already agreed’ to join the La Liga powerhouses.

“Liverpool are asking for a modest fee to let Andrew Robertson leave, whose contract expires in 2026,” Moretto followed up. “Atletico Madrid consider Robertson an achievable target after completely halting negotiations with Milan for Theo Hernández: the gap between the clubs is considered excessive by the Red and Whites. Robertson has already agreed to join Atletico Madrid.”

What has Andy Robertson said about his future?

As the Kerkez rumours have amplified, Robertson was recently asked about his potential arrival and what it could mean for his role as a starter under Slot.

“We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done. But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward,” the left-back told BBC Scotland.

“I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of.

“I'm not getting any younger. I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on. I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with.”

Robertson has been untouchable as Liverpool’s first choice at left-back over the years but a new era is now dawning on Anfield. The Reds are making significant changes to their squad this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League title next season.

Veteran players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are expected to keep their places in the starting lineup but the fierce pursuit of Kerkez suggests Robertson is no longer viewed as a permanent fixture in the XI. The Scottish icon has been an influential figure on Merseyside since his arrival from Hull City in 2017.