Liverpool team news and injury latest ahead of their clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool are preparing for a huge clash in the Premier League when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds are already trying to make up ground in the top flight, having suffered a stuttering start.

Last weekend’s 3-3 draw to Brighton meant Jurgen Klopp’s side have taken only 10 points from their opening seven games.

As a result, they trail early leaders Arsenal by 11 points.

But a 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League will have given Liverpool confidence.

And ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium, here’s a look at the Liverpool injury list and potential return dates of several key players.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

What happened

The Scotland captain sustained a knee injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli last month.

What’s been said

Speaking ahead of the Brighton game, Klopp revealed Robertson was making good progress but could not say when he’d be back.

The Reds boss said: He’s doing really well. It looks really good so he’s not out for long.

“He’s already out on the pitch running. It’s a good sign. I don’t know if it will be next week or the week after.”

Robertson was not involved against Rangers.

Potential return game

Arsenal (A), Sunday 9 October or Rangers (A), Wednesday 12 October.

Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What happened

It is unclear why the Juventus loanee was not included in the match-day squad against Rangers.

Arthur had only trained with the first-team squad the day before the clash.

What’s been said

Arthur arrived at Anfield short of fitness but played twice for the under-21s last month to improve his conditioning.

His agent, Federico Pastorello, told CalcioMercato: “The difference between England and Italy in this aspect is huge, so there was this need to make up for the physical gap with his teammates,’ Pastorello continued.

“Now, he has recovered and is at the coach’s disposal. I have no doubt that he will do very well in a Liverpool shirt.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Curtis Jones

What happened

The midfielder sustained a recurrence of a tibia problem he had been troubled with earlier this term.

What’s been said

Before the loss to Napoli, Klopp told that Jones’ injury isn’t as bad as the first time.

The Reds boss said: “Curtis, when he was out previously, had a stress reaction in a specific bone around the tibia.

“It was absolutely fine, no problem anymore. Trained twice, felt it again.

“It’s not as bad as the first time, but it’s bad enough to not be involved in team training again, which is not very helpful.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

What happened

Keita has made just one substitute appearance for Liverpool this season, which came in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City in July.

The midfielder was first ill before picking up a muscle injury. As a result, Keita has been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

What’s been said

Speaking earlier this month, Klopp said: “The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down injured. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The former Arsenal midfelder has been on the treatment table since July. He tore his hamstring in a friendly against Crystal Palace during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

What’s been said

Like Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been left out of the Reds’ Champions League squad.

“The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision. With Ox, it’s the same.”

Potential return game