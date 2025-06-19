Getty Images

Andy Robertson’s position at Liverpool has changed quickly recently and the left-back is nearing a move to Atletico Madrid.

It was a summer where Liverpool feared the loss of three key players and the potential loss of two legends, instead it looks like just one is leaving on top of the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At 31-years old, the Scotland captain responded to speculation and knows that he still has a lot of football left in his legs and the last thing he will want is to spend next season sitting on the bench with the prospect of a World Cup on the horizon next summer.

Andy Robertson gives thumbs up to Atletico Madrid move

Since joining from Hull City, Robertson has given everything to the red of Liverpool and deserves a good send-off, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he is going to get one given what Spanish journalist FJ Diaz has reported on AS: “Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, a player coveted by Atlético Madrid, has given his approval to the possibility of wearing the red and white shirt next season .

“The 31-year-old Scot knows that Atlético Madrid is an excellent option to stay at a top-tier European club, and the club's directors are aware that the player is keen to join them.

“One of Robertson's concerns was pursuing an elite level in European football. After eight seasons at Liverpool, Robertson's goal is to continue playing for a club with a chance of winning titles.

“The Scot feels confident he can perform well at a club in a major league, competing in the Champions League... And Atlético Madrid offers him everything he wants.”

How much are Atletico expected to pay for Robertson?

A fee in the region of £5m is said to be needed to secure Robertson’s services, which is unlikely to put Atletico off. It is the sort of deal that suits all parties, with Liverpool getting some money for a player whose contract is ending soon and who they already have a replacement for.

If ever a player was perfect for Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone, it is Andy Robertson. Honest, energetic, aggressive, and with a winning mentality, he will thrive in Madrid derbies and when Barcelona come to town.

Diaz stops short of saying that Robertson has agreed terms with Atletico, but his intention of continuing to play at the highest level won’t see him get a much better offer than a team that consistently challenges at the top end of La Liga and the Champions League.

There is also the added bonus of Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham and Connor Gallagher already being in the same city to help him settle, even if public appearances with those who play for Los Blancos probably wouldn’t be well received.

The irony that the two best mates could end up going toe to toe against each other in one of the fiercest derbies in the world is going to be a fascinating watch.

As he has done for Liverpool, in Atletico’s red, Robertson will run himself into the ground and become a fans’ favourite, it’s just a shame that it looks like the Anfield faithful won’t get to say their fairwells.