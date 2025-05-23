Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool look on, as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Andy Robertson has shown his support to Trent Alexander-Arnold, as his full-back partner prepares to play his final game at Anfield

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday will not only mark the final home game of the season for Liverpool, but it will mark the final game at Anfield for one of the club’s most successful academy products.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will say his goodbyes to the only club he has ever known as the Reds host Crystal Palace, and what a way to go out as the right-back will get to celebrate winning a second Premier League trophy before he departs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold’s inevitable move to Real Madrid has been one of the worst-kept secrets of 2025, with each passing month draining the hope out of Liverpool fans that their local lad may yet decide to sign a new contract. Los Blancos first made contact with the Englishman several months ago, and Reds fans already knew what was coming by the time Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave at the beginning of May.

Alexander-Arnold faced a harsh return to Anfield after the news

While few were surprised by Alexander-Arnold’s announcement, many Liverpool fans expressed their feelings of betrayal towards their home-grown star. Many felt let down by Alexander-Arnold, with the boyhood Liverpool fan previously outlining a desire to one day captain the club.

But what followed in the Reds’ next match against Arsenal at Anfield was unprecedented. Coming on in the 67th minute for Conor Bradley with Liverpool 2-1 to the good, Alexander-Arnold was met by a chorus of boos ringing around Anfield. There were some faint cheers, but the boos were the majority and hung in the air whenever Alexander-Arnold touched the ball after his introduction.

The fans had shown their feelings towards the ace. Arne Slot decided not to bring on the 26-year-old at all at Brighton & Hove Albion with Wataru Endo instead introduced for Bradley on the south coast. It remains to be seen what reaction Alexander-Arnold will be met with at Anfield on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Robertson showed his support in a heartfelt message on social media

Ahead of Alexander-Arnold’s final game for the club, full-back partner Andy Robertson posted a tribute to his long-time teammate on Instagram which appeared to contain a message for those who booed him previously.

The tribute read: “My brother, where to even start! It has been an absolute privilege watching you grow from a boy to a man over these last eight years. You have won it all and created amazing memories along the way. I want to thank you for constantly pushing me to new limits and setting the bar so high that I had no choice but to follow.

“You are going to be a huge miss around the training ground and an even bigger miss on the pitch. I hope all the hard work you have put into this club, the moments you have given us and the massive contribution you have made are recognised as they should be... Wingmen one last time.”

Alexander-Arnold responded with: “My brother, memories to last a lifetime, thank you for everything. One last dance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson’s statement that Alexander-Arnold’s contributions to the club must be “recognised as they should be” could be viewed as a response to those Liverpool fans who have booed and criticised the England international, and Robertson clearly hopes that his teammate departs on better terms on Sunday.

When the dust settles Liverpool fans will likely see the great career their former academy star has had at the club he loves, but for now it may be difficult to see beyond the hurt of his decision to leave them behind.