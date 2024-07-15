Liverpool fans hold up flags and scarfs in the stands ahead of a match | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could be selling some first team players this summer as the club prepare for the first season under Arne Slot. The likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Díaz have been attracting attention, while reports continue to speculate over Virgil van Dijk’s future.

The departure of Jurgen Klopp was expected to trigger some sort of domino effect, with players linked to exits following the end of this era. However, nothing is decided yet and there is still time for Liverpool to organise signings and sales before the transfer window closes.

Slot has inherited a strong squad from Klopp but he is also looking to put his own stamp on the team before his debut season. With Richard Hughes promising a busy August, the Reds could be in for a flurry of deals before the summer is up and it could involve some significant player sales.

According to reports in the Netherlands, relayed via TEAMtalk, out of favour defender Sepp van den Berg has ‘become frustrated’ with Liverpool ‘pricing him out of a move’. The 22-year-old has reportedly told Hughes and Michael Edwards to lower his price so clubs can enter negotiations for him.

Van den Berg spent last season out on loan with Mainz, who are keen to re-sign him for the 2024/25 campaign. However, Liverpool ‘want to cash in’ and the German club do not have the right funds to meet the club’s criteria. Edwards is reportedly looking for £17-20 million for the sale of Van den Berg.

A number of clubs are said to be interested in the Dutchman, including Southampton, Ajax and PSV, with the latter taking pole position for his signature. Van den Berg is ‘keen’ on joining PSV and rejoining a club on home soil, but the demands set by Edwards and Hughes are ‘slowing down’ a potential move, as the Eredivisie outfit reportedly cannot afford to meet the £17-20 million asking price.

An ‘angry’ Van den Berg has requested the Liverpool officials rethink the price tag on his head so he can pursue his move away from Merseyside. While it may be unlikely Edwards will budge too much lower than what he has already quoted, the report claims the player could convince the club to settle for a different approach — a fee plus add-ons, for instance.

Van den Berg has made just four senior appearances for Liverpool since joining the club as a 17-year-old in 2019. He was tipped as a future Anfield star but never quite found his feet as a first team player under Klopp. The centre-back has been sent out on loan three times since being at Liverpool and his current contract runs out in 2026.