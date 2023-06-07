Announcement in Germany could see Liverpool move one step closer to midfield signing

Liverpool’s newly-appointed sporting director Jorg Schmadtke could take advantage of his son’s appointment at Borussia Mönchengladbach to secure a move for Manu Kone this summer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the likes of Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and are poised to announce the signing of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. Another signing that could be easily made is the signing of Kone. The 22-year-old has been linked alongside Thuram as Jurgen Klopp looks to fill the void left by the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

Earlier in the week, Fabrizio Romano had reported that internal talks over official proposals for both Kone & Thuram were taking place and that the club were waiting to complete the move for Mac Allister first before moving forward. With that set to be announced either today or tomorrow, it means we can expect movement on this very soon. Especially considering the latest news coming from Germany.

This is because Nils Schmadtke, the son of new Liverpool sporting director Schmadtke, has been announced as new position of first-team sporting director at Mönchengladbach - and it stands to reason that both father and son will be able to negotiate a business transaction in the form of Kone across the next week.

The latest reports from Germany suggest that this summer could see an upheavel at the Germany club with Ramy Bensebaini set to leave for Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer as well as both Marcus Thuram and Lars Stindl leaving the club following the expiry of their respective contracts.