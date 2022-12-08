Liverpool’s search for a new owner goes on with another potential owner being ruled out of the race.

Liverpool appear to have one less potential buyer amid FSG’s decision to search for a new owner.

Advertisement

After news of Liverpool going up for sale emerged, a number of potential buyers were mooted, and unsurprisingly, there were plenty of links with the Middle East, given the interest expressed in buying clubs from that side of the world.

As well as Abu Dhabi owning Manchester City, Saudi Arabia’s royal family recently backed a deal to buy Newcastle, and Liverpool are being tipped to be the next. Qatar, who are currently hosting the World Cup, have been tipped to buy Liverpool previously.

But it seems that will not be the case, with ESPN discovering no such approach is likely, with the Qatar royal family already owning Paris Saint Germain. Buying another Champions League club would be against UEFA rules, and it seems Qatar are content with owning France’s biggest club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ESPN say that despite reports, Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Jooan Al Thani is not in talks with Liverpool. The Qataris are currently in talks to buy Parc des Princes - the home of PSG - from the city of Paris, and they are not looking to buy another club, though they are looking for outside investment of up to 15% in PSG.