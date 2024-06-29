Getty Images

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon was poised to join Liverpol this week, reports suggest.

The Daily Mail has claimed that the Magpies were ‘ready to sell’ the winger to the Reds - but a move broke down.

Newcastle need to complete a sale before the end of the financial deadline on June 30 to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules - or face a potential points deduction next season. And while the St James’ Park outfit do not want to part ways with Gordon, they may reluctantly have to.

Gordon joined the Magpies from Liverpool’s rivals Everton for £45 million in January 2023. Last season, he recorded 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances, which saw him named Player of the Year and caught Liverpool’s attention.

It is suggested Liverpool were set to include Jarell Quansah as a makeweight in the deal and a medical would have taken place in Leipzig with Gordon currently on Euro 2024 duty with England - but it was not right for Arne Slot’s side.

The Reds reportedly do not want to lose Quansah, who enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign which included a Premier League debut in a 2-1 win at Newcastle last August. The centre-back made 32 appearances in all competitions and was included in England’s provisional squad for the Euros.

However, it is reported that there is a chance that negotiations between Liverpool and Gordon could be ‘revived over the weekend’ with the 23-year-old ‘aware’ of the talks that have taken place. PSG have also been mentioned as potential suitors.