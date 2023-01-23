Arnaut Danjuma to Everton latest amid talk of Frank Lampard sack.

Arnaut Danjuma will move to Everton on loan - regardless of Frank Lampard’s future.

Sky Sports reports that the forward’s switch from Villarreal will be complete in the next 24 hours.

Lampard’s position as Toffees boss is uncertain after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United. That left Everton joint-bottom of the Premier League, having won just one top-flight game in 12.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Danjuma underwent a medical on Merseyside. But his announcement is still to be announced.