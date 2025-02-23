Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Man City with their opening goal coming from a training ground set-piece move.

Arne Slot hailed the ‘brilliant plan’ that Liverpool coach Aaron Briggs engineered to help them deliver victory over Manchester City.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win over the current title holders at the Etihad Stadium and moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. City were dominant in the early stages, but Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through a corner off the training ground. Alexis Mac Allister’s short delivery was helped on by Dominik Szoboszlai at the front post, with Mo Salah finding space and finishing for his 30th goal of the season. The Reds then doubled their lead eight minutes before half-time through Szoboszlai’s fine effort from the edge of the box.

Briggs joined Slot’s backroom staff in the summer and was given the title of individual development coach. But Briggs, who is a former City senior analysts, also has responsibility to take charge of set-pieces. And Slot heaped praise on the ploy that Briggs engineered to haunt his former club.

The Liverpool boss told Sky Sports: "We as a group of people look at how the set-up is, and someone came up with a brilliant plan and we knew that space could be there. The deflection was so helpful because it wasn't as if we were dominating the game.

"The first half played out better for them than for us, apart from the score. I don't think they had too many big chance but it felt like they were going to score. A lot in the second half, I can't remember them having a big chance.

"Ideally, we have the ball more than the other team. But City when it comes to ball possession, they like it a lot and are so comfortable on the ball. The only chance you have to win here is to defend very well."

Liverpool only had 34 per cent possession against City. Yet the Reds were clinical in front of goal and barely gave Pep Guardiola’s hosts a sniff to score. The closest City came was when Omar Marmoush found the net, but he had strayed offside.

The travelling Liverpool fans were singing about their team winning the title for the 20th time in club history. But Slot has insisted that the Reds must remain grounded with 11 games remaining. He added: "Three days ago we had a draw at Villa and people told me we weren't in a good place and then three days later we win and it changes again. We work every single day to achieve this and it is three months of very hard work to maintain this.

"There is no secret. We are 11 points clear but Arsenal has one game in hand. The best attack we had didn't end in a goal. You always have to adapt to the challenge you have. A week ago we experienced how difficult Wolves at home was. They will always be difficult games, like today.

"It is easier for us to not get excited because we know what we have to put in. This result was more about defence than attack. It is normal for fanbases to be positive and it is important to understand why we are where we are."