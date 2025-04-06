Mohamed Salah of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on April 06, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 loss against Fulham with Mohamed Salah failing to find the target for a fourth successive game.

Arne Slot has insisted that Mo Salah will recapture his best Liverpool form after firing blank yet again.

The Reds suffered a first Premier League away loss of the season with a 3-2 defeat by Fulham. Liverpool’s first-half mistakes were their downfall, with the Cottagers netting three goals in 14 minutes after Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for the visitors.

Luis Diaz got Liverpool back into the game in the closing stages but they couldn’t find an equaliser. Salah has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season and put them on the cusp of being crowned Premier League champions. But the Reds’ talisman has not bagged or recorded an assist in his past four appearances.

However, Slot is confident that Salah will again be on the scoresheet sooner rather than later. Speaking to BBC Sport, the Liverpool boss said: "Maybe he should see it as a compliment [that people are talking about it] because his numbers were not normal [when he was scoring]. The good thing about Mo is he knows what kind of player he is. Mo will show up again, I don’t worry about that."

Liverpool missed out on a chance to move 14 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who drew 1-1 against Everton yesterday. Things started so well for the Reds, with Mac Allister whistling home the opening goal in the 14th minute.

But Slot’s troops were architects of their own downfall. Ryan Sessengnon equalised for Fulham when he took advantage of Curtis Jones’ poor clearance, while Andy Robertson’s misplaced pass was punished by Alex Iwobi. Then Fulham extended their lead through Rodrigo Muniz, who got on the wrong side of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

On Liverpool’s defending, Slot said: “It's not often we concede three goals let alone in one game or 15 minutes. We could have prevented it. We scored a good goal but apart from that the second-half performance was much more what we’re like. Conceding three goals like we did is not of the standards of Liverpool. We were creating chance after chance after chance [towards the end]. In the end we lacked time to make up for the three mistakes we made in the first half.”