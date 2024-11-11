Alisson Becker has missed Liverpool’s past nine matches.

Arne Slot has declared that Alisson Becker will be restored as Liverpool’s No.1 when he returns to fitness - despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s eye-catching form.

Alisson has missed the Reds’ past seven games because of a hamstring injury. Kelleher has deputised in goal during that period and has scarcely put a foot wrong. The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has recorded three clean sheets and conceded only four goals. His latest shutout arrived in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, which moved them five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Kelleher made two outstanding saves in as many first-half minutes when he thwarted headers from Amadou Onana and Diego Carlos. Certainly, Kelleher’s performances would warrant him a starting spot in any European team. But as Alisson is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, he will return when he overcomes his injury.

Liverpool head coach Slot said: “Alisson needs to become fit and I’ve always been quite clear and that’s always been the position of Alisson that he is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit. But therefore he first needs to be it, but Caoimhin has done outstanding last season and this season again as well. But the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper.”

Liverpool will now use the international break for Alisson to continue to build fitness. No potential return date to when the Brazilian could be back has been given. The Reds return to action when they travel to Southampton on Sunday 24 November.