Liverpool travel to Aston Villa hoping to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League table to 10 points.

Arne Slot has suggested that Wataru Endo can expect regular minutes as Liverpool’s Premier League title push turns towards the home straight.

The midfielder has been on the fringes of the Reds’ plans this season, with Ryan Gravenberch preferred in the No.6 position. But Endo has made several important contributions - most recently in the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Liverpool under pressure, Endo came off the bench and provided a calm presence in the engine room and displayed all of his experience. It remains to be whether the Japan international will make a first Premier League start of the season when the Reds travel to Aston Villa tonight (7.30pm kick-off). But Slot, speaking at his pre-match press conference, is adamant ‘special’ Endo will deliver the goods when he is required.

What’s been said

The Anfield head coach said: “I think Wata has been really useful for us this season. It's not always a matter of how many minutes you play, you can be very important in two minutes and less important in 90 minutes. What makes Wata special, in my opinion, is every time we have to rely on him – if it's five, 10, 20 or 25 minutes – he shows up.

“That sounds much more simple than it is because if a player has hardly had a lot of playing time then to be mentally so strong that if the team needs you, you can bring your best performance in – that is not always easy. Because mostly you see players that don't play a lot find it difficult to get their rhythm or their quality in the less playing time they get. The only thing is defending is always more easy than creating. So if a player who hasn't played for a long time and he has to create something, it is always more difficult than defending. He's been important for us and he will be important for us in the upcoming weeks as well.”

Liverpool were put under plenty of pressure in the closing stages against Wolves but they held out to restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the table. Slot admitted that a couple of his players looked ‘exhausted’ but the laboured performance was more down to the mental tiredness conceding a 98th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Everton had.

‘One of two players looked exhausted’

Slot added: “It depends on how the last game went. That's why I said after the Everton game, it wasn’t a surprise the players weren’t tired but more tired than maybe in the previous game. The Everton game, the way that game went, especially what happened in the last eight minutes, cost a lot of energy for everyone involved. That’s why you can’t compare tomorrow to last Sunday. We had a good win, didn’t play our best football but to go away with a win gives us a different reaction than after the Everton game when we conceded in the last second with so many things happening. That was probably the reason why we were a bit, not that much - and not everyone - because I only had one or two players in my mind who looked exhausted but not everyone.

“We have managed many times to get a win over the line. We won quite a lot of games with a one-goal difference but Newcastle United away, we conceded in the last minute, Man Utd at home where we conceded 5-10 minutes before the end. In a strong league, you sometimes concede a goal in the last minute. Of course, it gives us confidence that we brought the win over the line. Like the Everton game, we didn’t give anything away in the last 20 minutes until the moment against Everton we all remember. We do take confidence from both last 20 minutes because we had a certain feeling about the goal we conceded as well. Both games give us confidence but it definitely helps we didn’t concede in the same manner we concede against Everton in the last minute.”