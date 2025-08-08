Arne Slot breaks silence on Alexander Isak and confirms Liverpool departure imminent

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and have had a bid rejected.

Arne Slot has remained tight-lipped on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak.

The Reds are keen on signing the Newcastle United striker, with a £110 million bid rejected. Isak has not been training with the Magpies after they returned from their pre-season tour of Asia, which he did not take part in.

Isak appears to be pushing through a move to Anfield and Premier League champions Liverpool want to add the Sweden international to their squad, despite already recruiting Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million.

Last season, Isak fired 27 goals in all competitions to help Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup and finish fifth in the Premier League, which earned them Champions League qualification.

However, Slot has admitted that Darwin Nunez is closing in on an exit from Liverpool. The striker is poised to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a deal worth £46 million, but the transfer might not be finalised for a few days. It will bring the curtain down on Nunez’s inconsistent three years at the club.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “As you know, from me and I think every manager works like this, you never talk about players that are not yours. I can talk about Hugo, who we have signed and done really well until now.

“We are very happy with the squad and have every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. OK, players left but we brought players in as well and youngsters are doing good.

“At this moment of time, Darwin might leave, indeed, but things are not signed, so we need to wait a few days until that is completely done but there is indeed a chance he is going to leave.”