Kostas Tsimikas and Trey Nyoni of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 15, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the Ipswich Town fixture.

Liverpool have been going through their final preparations ahead of their 2024-25 Premier League opener at Ipswich Town on Saturday (12.30 BST).

Arne Slot’s reign as head coach will begin in earnest and there will be plenty of spotlight on the Portman Road fixture. As he succeeds the legendary Jurgen Klopp, who won seven major trophies at Anfield, the Dutchman will be well aware of the attention heading into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot put his troops through their paces at the AXA Training Ground on Thursday, with Liverpool’s media team taking photos of the session. In terms of availability, Slot couldn’t ask for a better situation as it appears the Reds have a clean bill of health.

Andy Robertson missed a chunk of pre-season because of injury before featuring for 61 minutes in last Sunday’s 0-0 friendly draw against Las Palmas. The left-back continues to work his way back to full match sharpness and it will be intriguing if he starts against Ipswich or Kostas Tsimikas gets the nod.

There are battles all over the pitch to feature in East Anglia. In the 3-0 win over Sevilla, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz all started. They returned late after representing their respective nations at Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez had to wait until later in the afternoon to feature in the Las Palmas clash.

Given all of the senior players available, the likes of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and Harvey Blair did not train with the first team. But interestingly, Trey Nyoni was spotted despite being only aged 17. The midfielder enjoyed an impressive pre-season, with his performance in a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the USA lauded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after that game, Nyoni earned the praise of Slot. He said: "Trey did well, he was involved in the goal with a spot on pass between the lines and he was involved in our biggest chance in the second half," Slot said. "But he's only just turned 17 and his body still has to grow.

"We are really careful with him. He doesn't join every session. You can see his quality. He needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level but he's an interesting player."

Players spotted in Liverpool training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Davies

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Morton, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo