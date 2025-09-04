Arne Slot looks on ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle United | George Wood/Getty Images | Getty Images

Federico Chiesa has been left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Liverpool have confirmed a 22-man squad to compete in their upcoming Champions League fixtures. The Reds will open the revamped league stage with a home clash against Atletico Madrid.

Arne Slot’s side will also face Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, PSV, Inter, Marseille and Qarabag. Despite topping the table last season, Liverpool were knocked out in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain, bringing their European quest to an early finish.

Rapidly rising star Rio Ngumoha has also made the cut but there is no place for Federico Chiesa.

Federico Chiesa Champions League snub could paint bigger picture

Each team in the Champions League can name up to 25 players in their ‘List A’ squad, which includes a minimum of eight places for locally trained or homegrown players. Only 17 non-homegrown players are permitted, and with Ngumoha falling in this bracket, there is no space for Chiesa.

The Italian has seen little action since his arrival on Merseyside last year. As a right-winger, Chiesa arrived as a rotational figure but his time on the pitch during his debut season was extremely limited for an international player.

The 27-year-old made just 14 appearances in all competitions and was limited to 104 minutes of Premier League playing time. A lot of rumours started to surround Chiesa’s position at the club, suggesting he could be sold on after just a year on Merseyside.

The winger enjoyed getting on the scoresheet against Bournemouth in Liverpool’s opening Premier League win but his involvement has been limited to cameo appearances so far.

With Salah an untouchable starter for Liverpool, Chiesa’s chances of taking on a more prominent role are close to zero.

World Cup selection battle looms for Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has not been called up to the Italian national team for this international break. It has now been more than a year since he last represented his country at Euro 2024, with lack of minutes at club level playing a part in his absences.

Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso revealed that the decision not to include Chiesa in the camp was a mutual agreement between the two.

“He didn’t feel ready to come back because he wanted to be at 100 percent. We decided it calmly together,” Gattuso said, via Football Italia.

The 2026 World Cup is quickly approaching and if Chiesa wants to see his name considered next year, he will need to make sure he is on the manager’s radar. The winger did well to mark his first appearance of the season with a goal but further appearances may not be so fortuitous.

If Slot cannot guarantee Chiesa anything more than cameo appearances from off the bench, he may need to consider looking for a move elsewhere. A number of reports did the rounds during the summer window, linking the Italian to an exit.

While he is a versatile and reliable rotational figure, the Reds were not closed off to letting him leave the club. A report as recent as last month claimed Liverpool were ‘willing’ to let Chiesa leave for a ‘modest fee’ or on loan with an option to buy.

With Ngumoha becoming more integrated into the senior team and able to play on the right-wing, he could quickly succeed Chiesa in the pecking order behind Salah. While he is a well-liked figure at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk describing him as a ‘an amazing character’, he may need to make a big decision to focus on the benefit of his career.

Harvey Elliott has made a similar move, joining Aston Villa as he eyes a place in England’s World Cup squad next year.

