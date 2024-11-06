Arne Slot changes mind on Liverpool player who is now in a 'very good moment'
Arne Slot has suggested that Curtis Jones is more effective in an advanced midfield role - but can operate in multiple positions for Liverpool.
Jones played a pivotal role as the Reds earned a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. The first half proved to be a chess match between the Premier League leaders and the Bundesliga champions at Anfield, with Liverpool’s best chance falling to Cody Gakpo from Jones’ crossfield pass in stoppage-time.
And in the second period, it was the 23-year-old academy product who engineered the breakthrough. Jones slipped in a perfect cross for Luis Diaz, who applied the finish. Diaz would go on to fire a hat-trick, with Gakpo also on target as Liverpool moved to the top of the Champions League standings.
Jones also assisted Mo Salah’s match-winner in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton. He’s created four goals in total this term, as well as scoring once and winning a penalty in a 2-1 triumph against Chelsea last month.
Shortly after his arrival as head coach, Slot admitted that he used Jones in a deep-lying midfield role during a 1-0 friendly loss against Preston, which didn’t get the best out of the former England under-21 international. The Dutchman has not deployed Jones in the number-six role since, though, and believes he is now in a ‘very good place’ having stepped up after pre-season.
“I think many of them [the players] have a lot of goals and assists,” said Slot. “I still learn on a daily basis about every player and Curtis is one of them. When I started off, the first game I played him as a six, which you didn't see because it was behind closed doors [against Preston], but that wasn't his best game – from us but from him as well.
“It's one of his qualities that, at this moment, he can play in every position because he's in a very good place, at the moment. So comfortable on the ball, so you can trust him closer to your defence. But like we saw against Chelsea and I saw today as well, he is also able to penetrate inside the 18-yard box and give the last pass. He's really made a step up after pre-season and that's why he gets his chances now because if players do well – and I have quite a lot of them at the moment – they will get their chances.”