Arne Slot confirms Liverpool new signing agreed as Marc Guehi answer given

Liverpool are keen on signing the Crystal Palace captain in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has remained tight-lipped on Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi.

The Reds are keen to sign the Crystal Palace centre-back. Guehi is in the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club would be open to a sale.

However, Slot would not be drawn on the speculation - but did confirm that a deal has been agreed for Giovanni Leoni from Parma. The centre-back is heading to Merseyside to undergo a medical in a deal worth an initial £26 million.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth, as the Reds’ title defence begins, head coach Slot said: “The clubs have agreed a deal but he has not signed for us yet. The moment he signs for us and go into more detail. The other one, is the answer you always get.

“He is not our player. He was the captain of the team we lost to last Sunday. If you want talks about him, you should go to Palace.”