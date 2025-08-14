Arne Slot confirms Liverpool new signing agreed as Marc Guehi answer given

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:17 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 09:26 BST
Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)placeholder image
Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool are keen on signing the Crystal Palace captain in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has remained tight-lipped on Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi.

The Reds are keen to sign the Crystal Palace centre-back. Guehi is in the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club would be open to a sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Slot would not be drawn on the speculation - but did confirm that a deal has been agreed for Giovanni Leoni from Parma. The centre-back is heading to Merseyside to undergo a medical in a deal worth an initial £26 million.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth, as the Reds’ title defence begins, head coach Slot said: “The clubs have agreed a deal but he has not signed for us yet. The moment he signs for us and go into more detail. The other one, is the answer you always get.

“He is not our player. He was the captain of the team we lost to last Sunday. If you want talks about him, you should go to Palace.”

Related topics:Arne SlotAlexander IsakEddie HoweNewcastle UnitedNewcastle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice