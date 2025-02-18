Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 training and press conference at AXA Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The Reds have the opportunity to move 10 points clear of Arsenal in the title race. That’s after Liverpool were forced to dig deep and earn a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

Liverpool were without Cody Gakpo against Wolves after he suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw against Everton. Slot admitted that the forward, who has scored 16 goals this season, is close to returning but is set to miss out against Villa tomorrow night.

Curtis Jones is set to return to Liverpool’s squad at Villa Park. The midfielder was handed a one-match suspension after being sent-off following the full-time whistle of the Everton clash.

Joe Gomez, however, remains unavailable. The versatile defender suffered a recurrence of a hamstring issue in the shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round earlier this season. However, he is set to be absent for a number of weeks.

Liverpool head coach Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “Both are not available for tomorrow. Cody is quite close to being back, Joe is going to be out for a number of weeks because of a hamstring injury. A big blow for us but, first of all, for him because he tries to do everything to be with the team. He worked really hard to come back then the first game he came back after 2-3 minutes, we saw him making a sprint and now he’s out for weeks again. It’s always very hard for a player in every part of the season, let alone the part of the season everyone is looking forward it.”

Tyler Morton recently underwent an operation for a shoulder issue and is still absent.