'I hope' - Arne Slot confirms £25m Liverpool transfer decision to Dutch media after 'hijack' claims
Arne Slot has revealed that Liverpool did not try to sign signing Mats Wieffer.
The midfielder had been linked with following his former Feyenoord head coach to Anfield. Weiffer spent two years working under Slot at De Kuip, with the pair winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup.
Wieffer has now completed a switch to Brighton for around £25 million. It was reported that Liverpool were looking to hijack the deal for the 24-year-old. But Slot, speaking to ViaPlay, insisted he never held talks with Wieffer about a move.
Via 1908.nl, Slot said: I think it's especially great for him, when you see where he comes from. That he can make the step to the Premier League two years after he came from Excelsior. That's great for him.
"It's fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord, because it's the biggest transfer in the club's history. No, I have not spoken to Mats. I think it is very nice to meet him, but I hope he does not want to prove too much to his old coach.”
