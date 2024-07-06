Arne Slot new head coach of Liverpool during his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mats Wieffer has joined Brighton from Feyenoord.

Arne Slot has revealed that Liverpool did not try to sign signing Mats Wieffer.

The midfielder had been linked with following his former Feyenoord head coach to Anfield. Weiffer spent two years working under Slot at De Kuip, with the pair winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup.

Wieffer has now completed a switch to Brighton for around £25 million. It was reported that Liverpool were looking to hijack the deal for the 24-year-old. But Slot, speaking to ViaPlay, insisted he never held talks with Wieffer about a move.

Via 1908.nl, Slot said: I think it's especially great for him, when you see where he comes from. That he can make the step to the Premier League two years after he came from Excelsior. That's great for him.