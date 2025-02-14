Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has admitted that Cody Gakpo is a doubt for Liverpool‘s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

The forward picked up a knock in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend. He was replaced in the second half and will have to be assessed ahead of the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is suspended after he was sent off following the full-time of the Everton clash. He has to serve a one-game ban.

In addition, Joe Gomez is back on the treatment table after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury in last weekend’s shock 1-0 FA Cup loss at Plymouth Argyle. Gomez was making his first appearance since recovering from his original issue sustained in a 5-0 win at West Ham on 29 December.

It’s a blow for the England international, who was impressing next to Virgil van Dijk in his favoured centre-back role while Ibrahima Konate was out with a knee complaint. He has made 17 appearances this season, with 11 coming as starts. Meanwhile, Tyler Morton had surgery for a shoulder problem earlier this week.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: We saw Trent [Alexander-Arnold], of course, being able to play. It was the intention to play around half an hour, I think he played somewhere around half an hour, so he will be training with us again.

"Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out. Cody is a bit of a doubt as well, so let's wait [to see] how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury, because he got a knock, so let's see how he is today."