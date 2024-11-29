Caoimhin Kelleher saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool’s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Arne Slot has reaffirmed that Alisson Becker will be Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper when he returns from fitness despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s latest heroics.

Alisson has been sidelined for the best part of two months with a hamstring injury and missed the past 10 games. While the Brazil international has been on the treatment table, Kelleher has deputised and been in magnificent form.

The Irishman helped ensure the Reds top the Premier League table by eight points as well as sit at the summit of the Champions League standings. In Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid, Kelleher produced a splendid save from Kylian Mbappe’s penalty when Liverpool were only a goal ahead - and was hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Slot afterwards.

But the Anfield head coach has previously admitted that when Alisson is back fit then he will be No.1 keeper. The former AS Roma stopper is back in parts of training with Liverpool facing Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Asked if he has a difficult decision between Alisson and Kelleher, Slot replied: “I think every decision I have to make is a difficult one, because we have so many quality players. I’ve been clear about that situation but tonight shouldn’t be about that, it should be about Caoimh being so important for us.

“It was a big moment for him also I think; if you see Mbappe behind the ball, I thought probably what everybody thought – and what everybody also thought when Mo [Salah] stepped up – ‘This ball is probably going to go in’. And he saved it, so it was a big moment for him, a special moment for him. So, let that be the headlines and not the other thing I was quite clear about one or two weeks ago.”