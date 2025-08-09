Arne Slot has given a Liverpool injury update ahead of the the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Arne Slot has revealed that Alexis Mac Allister could start for Liverpool in the Community Shield.

The Premier League champions raise the curtain to the 2025-26 season when they face FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday (3pm BST). Slot has admitted that he wants to win the silverware despite it being regarded as a friendly match by many.

Liverpool head into the encounter with Joe Gomez, who has an Achilles issue. The defender was forced to leave the pre-season tour of Asia. Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is doubtful after he was absent from the double-header against Athletic Bilbao earlier this week.

The Reds have also been cautious with Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder was a key player in Slot’s side’s title-winning campaign, recording seven goals and six assists in 49 games. Mac Allister has only played two friendly games so far, most recently getting 56 minutes under his belt in the 4-1 win over Bilbao.

What’s been said

However, Slot believes that Mac Allister is capable of featuring from the outset against Palace. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool head coach said: “He will be in the squad [on Sunday]. He was out for two months I think, or longer because we didn’t play him in the last four games of the season. He trained with us since a week now, played 30 minutes, 45 minutes.

“So that’s not a situation where you would start a player [and] play him for 90 minutes. Starting is possible but definitely not for 90 minutes.”

Slot’s praise for Mac Allister

Mac Allister has been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, having also won the Copa America with Argentina last year. In addition, his name is on a five-man shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year along with Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Bruno Fernandes.

The likes of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch earned plenty of the plaudits en route to Liverpool claiming the Premier League title. But Slot insisted that Mac Allister’s impact did not go unnoticed.

Speaking in May, the Dutchman said: "I don't think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game. Maybe the few times he didn't play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn't play.

"[He's a] very important player, [has] game intelligence [and is] so comfortable on the ball. But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

"He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity."