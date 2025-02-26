Liverpool prepare to face Newcastle United in the Premier League just three days after earning a 2-0 win over Man City.

Arne Slot has declared he’s unlikely to make wholesale changes to Liverpool’s team to face Newcastle United.

The Reds are preparing for their fifth Premier League game in 15 days when they face the Magpies at Anfield on Wednesday night. In that period, they have earned victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, as well as earning draws at Everton and Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at City moved them 11 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. The Reds were forced to put in an almighty defensive shift against the current champions, with goalscorer Dominik Szoboszlai admitting he was ‘so tired’ after the Etihad Stadium encounter.

Slot’s troops have another big test against fifth-placed Newcastle United. And as Slot made wholesale changes in a shock 1-0 loss to Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA Cup earlier this month - resting the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate - he believes that his players will not be suffering from fatigue.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool head coach said: “I’m not so sure if it is difficult. These players are trained for this and used to it. If they go to a World Cup or Euros, they have to play those amount of games in a short spell of time, as well. They are able to do so. I sometimes feel if we have a game and one game in between, they are not as aggressive as they were.

“They are in a certain rhythm and showed many times they are able to. But it was the reason why I changed my line-up against Plymouth so drastically because I don’t think you can do this for a whole season. You need to have once in every 4-5 weeks, a normal week which is two games in a week rather than three games in a week. Of course, that hurt us in the FA Cup but it also means these players are able to play five games in a row at the highest possible level.”

Isak threat

Liverpool face a stern test against Newcastle - and will have to nullify the threat of Alexander Isak. The striker has fired 21 goals this season - including a double in the Magpies’ 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest.

But Slot believes that Reds centre-back duo van Dijk and Konate - who is set to keep his spot rather than being rested for Jarell Quansah - are well suited to nullify Isak. Slot added: “It’s an understatement to say he is in fine form. He is in excellent form. Also over there, it is the team performance that will help us control him. The more ball possession, the easier it is controlling him although he’s definitely a threat on the counter-attack. The good thing for us is we have two centre-backs who are probably one of the best to play against him.

“What I mean is we have two very good centre-backs and that’s definitely what you need to face a striker of the quality of Alexander Isak. But it’s not only about him. I like the style of play Eddie Howe introduced there. They are always a team that have a very good game-plan, very intense with and without the ball. A high-intense tempo and that helps a No.9. He’s not the only offensive threat they have Gordon and the right-winger as well are a big threat. It’s not only about him but he’s definitely having a great season.”