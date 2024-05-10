Arne Slot confirms when he will become Liverpool manager - 'that is what I expect now'
Arne Slot has confirmed that he expects to be announced as Liverpool manager ‘in a matter of days’.
There is still to be official confirmation that the Dutchman will succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. However, Slot revealed that he wants to be the Reds’ new supremo and a fee with his club Feyenoord has reportedly been agreed at around £9 million.
The questions continue to be asked about when he may become Liverpool’s next manager ahead of Feyenoord’s clash against NEC this weekend. Slot replied via vi.nl: "I say it almost every time: it will be a matter of days.
'That's what I expect now. Things like this require a little more than just checking the groceries off your list. Everything has to be worked out and there are still some things attached to it. That combination means that nothing has been communicated yet, but don't worry.”
