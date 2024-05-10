Arne Slot. (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot has confirmed that he expects to be announced as Liverpool manager ‘in a matter of days’.

There is still to be official confirmation that the Dutchman will succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. However, Slot revealed that he wants to be the Reds’ new supremo and a fee with his club Feyenoord has reportedly been agreed at around £9 million.

The questions continue to be asked about when he may become Liverpool’s next manager ahead of Feyenoord’s clash against NEC this weekend. Slot replied via vi.nl: "I say it almost every time: it will be a matter of days.