Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Ola Aina is someone who the Reds could keep an eye on.

Arne Slot has given little away when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold's future. Despite Liverpool's vice-captain being out of contract in the summer, no indication over whether he will commit to his boyhood club or leave for the bright lights of Real Madrid has been suggested despite the Anfield head coach facing sundry of questions.

Alexander-Arnold claimed last September that he did not want his scenario to play out in public. That has been the case, though. And the longer the right-back does not confirm his plans for next season, the more the debate will rage. What's more, Madrid launching an inquiry to sign Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, rebuffed by the Reds, hasn't helped his cause to try to keep things quiet.

It appears that the England international is weighing up his options. In that case, so too must Liverpool. The Reds must be diligent and have a contingency plan in place for life without Alexander-Arnold along with captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mo Salah.

Conor Bradley is the obvious successor should Alexander-Arnold depart. Bradley is of a different ilk when it comes to his playing style yet is held in the highest regard. The Northern Ireland international is not a cultured ball player but rather a hurtling full-back. He has made monumental progress in the past 18 months and is very much regarded as a fully-fledged Premier League performer. Bradley’s displays when deputising for Alexander-Arnold have been scintillating and his thunderous challenge on Kylian Mbappe in a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid has been etched into Anfield folklore.

But another option would be required alongside Bradley should Alexander-Arnold opted for pastures new. Every club needs two players for each position and the right-hand side of defence is no different. Given that Bradley will only be aged 22 at the start of next term, he is still relatively inexperienced. Therefore, Liverpool could well want to bring in more of a seasoned veteran.

Given the transfer policy under owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the Reds don't usually sign players above the age of 25. The preferred model is to bring in recruits on a upward curve. However, it might be different to ensure Bradley's pathway is not blocked - and if they could be brought in for free.

Liverpool would want a right-back capable of operating at the top end of the Premier League. And when the Reds face Nottingham Forest tonight, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes could pay extra attention to Ola Aina.

The Nigeria international has been at the fulcrum of Forest's shock push for Champions League qualification. He has started all 20 matches for Nuno Espirito Santo's third-placed side, scoring two goals.

Throughout his career Aina has more than 200 appearances under his belt. Having graduated through Chelsea's academy, he has gone on to represent Hull City, Fulham, Torino and most recently Forest while he has been capped 44 times for Nigeria.

Former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel recently claimed that he knew Aina was ‘fantastic’ when coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge. Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel said: "He has had a good season so far. One thing he has added to his game this season is that he’s defending well. He is putting in a lot of crosses now and, of course, chipping in a couple of goals as well, which is absolutely fantastic to see. Listen, we all knew he was a fantastic player at the club. He has gone to Forest and has been playing well since returning to the Premier League from Italy."

The caveat is that Aina turned 28 in October. But if he could be prised to Anfield on a free transfer, it may be a deal that makes sense. There are reports that Forest have a one-year option on his contract but Transfermrkt suggests he’s worth around £12 million, which could be a fee worth paying. After all, Wataru End was signed for £16 million from Stuttgart in the summer of 2023.

Slot’s focus at the City Ground will be yielding three points. No-one expected this fixture to be a Premier League title battle. Forest have been this season’s surprise package yet Liverpool’s six-point lead at the summit of the table has been somewhat of a shock. In truth, the Reds would want to tie down Alexander-Arnold to fresh terms. There might not be a better player in his position in the Premier League.

But clubs are always required to plan for the future. Given how strongly linked Alexander-Arnold has been to Madrid, earmarking potential replacements may well be afoot. Perhaps as Aina operates down the flank in front of Slot, he could give the Reds supremo something to ponder.