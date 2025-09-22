Arne Slot looks set to include a number of youngsters in his Liverpool squad for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Southampton at Anfield.

Those heading to Anfield on Tuesday night have already been told that they won't be seeing at least five players.

In truth, anyone who has purchased tickets will have already expected Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk not to feature. Nor would they have been surprised when Arne Slot confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai would not be in Carabao Cup action against Southampton. Alisson Becker is also likely to be given the night off. All six have played in every minute of the Reds’ past three games, most recently the 2-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby. They’ll get a deserved and needed rest.

The Carabao Cuo is the least of Liverpool's priorities, despite claiming the silverware a record 10 times. Defending the Premier League title and adding a seventh Champions League to the Anfield trophy cabinet are at the top of the Reds' agenda.

Wholesale changes against Southampton are in the offing. There will highly likely be debuts for summer signings Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni, while Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa could be handed first starts of the campaign. The 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha is also poised to get another chance, having become Liverpool's youngest scorer when netting the dramatic winner at Newcastle United last month.

Ngumoha and Leoni, 18, are not the only teenagers who are set to be involved against Southampton. There were a number of promising prospects absent from Liverpool under-21s' squad for a 2-1 loss against Manchester United yesterday.

Trey Nyoni trains regularly with Slot's first team and is very much on the periphery of the squad. As is Jayden Danns, who has now recovered from injury and was on the bench for the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week.

There could also be a berth on the bench for Kieran Morrison, who did not play against Man United. The versatile forward, 18, enjoyed an eye-catching 2024-25 season. Although he was of under-18 age group, he was a regular for the under-21s as well as being a key player for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League. In total, Morrison recorded six goals and registered five assists in 27 appearances. He was also on the bench for the first time when Slot’s side lost 3-2 to PSV Eindhoven, Champions League, with Liverpool already in the knockout stage.

Speaking on Morrison towards the end of last term, former under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas said via the club’s website: “Kieran has really taken on a lot of responsibility over the last few weeks with his performances. I think we’ve got to have more leaders in the group and that’s not always just the person that carries the armband. With this being a friendly, I think it was really good for Kieran and I think he took on that responsibility. His pressing was brilliant, his all-round play was really good and we are trying to develop him in a lot of different ways, like we are with all the boys.

“We forget sometimes that Kieran is a youth-team player – he only turned 18 in November. I think the maturity in his performances over the last number of games has been at a really good level, so this was a little bit of a reward for him. He has been working ever so hard and there is a lot more to come from him.”

Morrison was linked with a departure from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested. However, he remained on Merseyside and will be hoping to display his quality if he gets an opportunity.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Tommy Pilling is another who could take a berth among the substitutes as well as Kaide Gordon, 20. The winger endured a difficult 2024-25 during respective loan spells at Norwich City and Portsmouth.