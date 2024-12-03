Liverpool have suffered a triple defensive blow and Arne Slot could look for solutions in the under-21s.

Arne Slot knows he will have to carefully manage his Liverpool defence in the coming weeks.

Despite the Reds flying high at the summit of the Premier League, sitting nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal, the Anfield chief is only too aware that a couple of slip-ups will have a marked impact. And although Liverpool have been in rampant form, dispatching European champions Real Madrid and Premier League holders Manchester City in the space of four days, injuries are beginning to rack up.

Slot has a total of eight senior options - and three are confined to the treatment table. Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are set to be absent for the next few weeks, while Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) remains unavailable.

Managing the minutes of the fit defenders will be imperative. It’s a key reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted against City, having only just come back from his own hamstring problem. Slot will be desperate for Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Andy Robertson can remain unscathed with trips to Newcastle United and Everton in the Merseyside derby approaching this week.

Against City, Liverpool named only eight substitutes. Two of those were goalkeepers Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies while Trey Nyoni also featured despite playing 74 minutes for the under-21s in a 1-1 draw against Reading the previous afternoon.

Slot may be assessing if there are any other potential candidates that can help out. Memorably, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho had to operate as makeshift defenders during the injury crisis of the 2019-20 season under Jurgen Klopp. The legendary manager’s experiment did not work, though, and he instead found the solution to that predicament when turning to the Reds’ academy. Klopp handed Rhys Williams a chance - and it paid dividends. Operating alongside Nat Phillips, Liverpool secured a surprise third-place finish to qualify for the Champions League.

Slot’s roster is not diminished to the extent of Van Dijk, Gomez and Joel Matip being absent as Klopp experienced, but the Dutchman may well look for the answers from within the club. Liverpool’s youngsters would have consistently been told to stay ready and that a chance may arise should injuries take their toll - even if it’s just for training sessions.

The obvious member of the Reds’ under-21s who could be promoted is Amara Nallo. He moved to Anfield from West Ham United in the summer of 2023 and made a total of 23 appearances in his maiden campaign, scoring once. The centre-back was also named on the bench for Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City when Konate and Gomez were sidelined.

Nallo was then rewarded with a berth in Slot’s pre-season squad for the tour of America over the summer and he made two appearances. It was a brief spell rubbing shoulders with Mo Salah and Co. but undoubtedly enhanced his promising development.

“Amara Nallo has made huge progress, there’s no question of that,” under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas said. “I’m really proud of the progress he has made, and he should be proud as well. The work he has put in

“The things we have asked of him are demanding, especially when it comes to the defensive line and how we want to defend. It’s not easy, and you have to concentrate. Sometimes the easy option is not to do what we do. I’ve spoken to him about this, he deserves all the credit. It’s nice.”

Since arriving back from America, Nallo has continued his upward trajectory. This term, the 18-year-old has been handed 15 outings, scoring twice and captaining Liverpool under-19s in four of their five games in the UEFA Youth League. In last week’s 1-0 loss to Real Madrid, he delivered a highly composed performance.

In terms of full-backs, Liverpool have four out on loan in Owen Beck (Blackburn Rovers), Calum Scanlon (Millwall), Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay (both Wigan). The quartet cannot be called before the January transfer window, while Scanlon and Chambers are recovering from respective injuries of their own.

James Norris, 21, is a left-back and has been spotted in training during various stages of the season and spent 2023-24 on loan at Tranmere. On the opposite side, Isaac Mabaya enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season in 2022 but has had a torrid time with injuries and is still being carefully managed. Meanwhile, Terence Miles, 20, and Josh Davidson, 19, have operated in the role this campaign.

In truth, Slot will hope to get either Diogo Jota (ribs) or Federico Chiesa (muscle) back against Newcastle. The Anfield boss will give an update at his pre-match press conference before the encounter. However, if they are still unavailable then a chance for Nallo to experience a Premier League match-day could arise.