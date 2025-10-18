Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate suffered an injury scare in Liverpool’s loss against Chelsea and may not be risked against Man Utd.

It was an update that Liverpool fans would have been pleased to hear.

When it emerged that Ibrahima Konate had left France duty, there may have been some fears among supporters. In fairness, it did not come as a major surprise given that Arne Slot had admitted the defender sustained a quad issue in the 2-1 loss at Chelsea. However, the Liverpool boss has revealed that Konate is back in training ahead of Sunday’s return to action against Manchester United. A welcome boost.

Central defence is an area of the squad where Liverpool are not blessed with options. It’s why the Reds tried to sign Marc Guehi before the summer transfer window closed but had the plug pulled at the 11th hour by Crystal Palace. And with Giovanni Leoni ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruel ACL injury on his debut, Slot may feel he has to manage his options carefully.

It’s why there is some debate as to whether Konate should partner Virgil van Dijk against United. In truth, the former RB Leipzig man’s position in the starting XI has already come under scrutiny with his performance levels mixed so far this campaign. But with Konate coming back from a fitness problem, Slot may not want to take a risk that could cause a more serious injury.

If that is the case then Slot is likely to turn to Joe Gomez. Liverpool’s longest-serving player has had a frustrating few years, with injury problems of his own a chief reason. Had Gomez remained unscathed, he could still be Van Dijk’s regular ally in the heart of the rearguard like he was when Liverpool won the Premier League in 2019-20.

In the past couple of seasons, the England international has been afforded few chances in his favoured central role. In the 2023-24 campaign, Gomez made a total of 51 appearances - the most of his career - but 44 of them were at right-back and left-back respectively.

Last term, Gomez was restricted to only 17 outings in all competitions. He did have a run of six successive Premier League starts at centre-half when Konate was injured but that was curtailed when he suffered a hamstring injury in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on 29 December. Gomez made a brief return in the shock FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle before requiring surgery.

So far this term, Gomez has played only three times. To his credit, he was excellent off the bench to help secure a 1-0 victory over Arsenal after Konate was forced off with cramp but has found himself back down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old attracted interest late in the summer window, with AC Milan lodging a reported bid of around £13 million and Brighton being keen. It’s understandable why Gomez may have been open to a departure, especially if Guehi had arrived. He will covet playing week in, week out. That is something that he’s not been afforded on Merseyside over the past few years.

However, Slot could assess the situation and feel that it is prudent Gomez features over Konate. Should the Liverpool boss make such decision, it would be Gomez’s first which Premier League start in 294 days. It is something to ponder.